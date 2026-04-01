Earlier on Thursday, the IDF struck and eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who launched a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli Air Force aircraft, unsuccessfully, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

In an additional incident, terrorists launched an explosive UAV toward IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon. Shortly afterward, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Additionally, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the Aainata area in southern Lebanon. Some were intercepted, while others fell near the troops. No injuries were reported.

In addition, the IDF identified and dismantled two loaded and ready-to-launch launchers.