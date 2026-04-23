In accordance with the operational situational assessment, Southern Command will allow the opening this weekend of certain hiking trails in southern Israel that had been designated as closed military zones to the general public.

This includes Route 10, which will open in the Paran Regional Brigade sector, between Ezuz and Mount Harif, this coming Friday from 08:00 to 16:00.

It was stated that “the IDF continues to train in firing zones in southern and northern Israel throughout the weekend. Accordingly, the firing zones in southern Israel will remain closed to hikers. The IDF asks the public not to enter restricted areas and to allow security forces to continue carrying out their missions. Entry to the route is conditional on presenting identification and registering at the entrance; no prior coordination is required."