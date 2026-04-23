Greek carrier AEGEAN Airlines announced on Thursday that it would be gradually restoring service to Israel. Flights from Athens to Tel Aviv will resume on 28 April, flights from Heraklion to Tel Aviv will resume on 30 April, flights from Larnaca to Tel Aviv will resume on 21 May, and flights from Rhodes to Tel Aviv will resume on 21 May.

AEGEAN noted that it continuously monitors the situation and will provide further updates regarding the resumption of additional flights to other destinations as soon as available.