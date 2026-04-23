Starting May 1, the prices of regulated dairy products in Israel will rise by 1%. “The results of the periodic price calculation indicate that regulated milk product prices should be updated by 1.05%," the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

According to the updated list, the price of one liter of fresh 3% milk in a bag will be 6.41 shekels ($2.14 on the day of reporting), while 1% milk in a bag will cost 5.95 shekels ($1.99). Consumers who prefer milk in a carton will pay 7.35 ($2.45) shekels for 3% milk and 6.92 ($2.31) shekels for 1% milk.