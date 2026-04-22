A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a hostile aircraft toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of southern Lebanon.

The aircraft was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

"This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF stated. "The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops."