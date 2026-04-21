This evening (Tuesday), the IDF identified several armed terrorists of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization operating in the southern Gaza Strip, in a manner that posed a threat to IDF troops deployed in the area.

Following the identification and in order to remove the threat, the terrorists were struck and eliminated from the air.

Prior to the strike, multiple measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated.