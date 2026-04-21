Isaac Herzog spoke at the state memorial ceremony for victims of hostile acts at Mount Herzl, saying that “terror attacks, as well as the murderous missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon, seek to harm all of us indiscriminately. They do not distinguish between views, beliefs, religions, or opinions. But in the face of them, a covenant of renewal grows stronger, shared by Israelis of every background, religion, faith, way of life, and worldview, who choose life. We remember the purpose for which we are fighting, our victory is not measured only by defeating the enemy; victory will be complete when life is restored to its course."