Northern Command chief Rafi Milo addressed operational activity in the northern sector and said that forces are currently operating inside Lebanese territory to remove threats.

He added, “Right now, there are hundreds of troops inside Lebanon operating and carrying out attacks in order to eliminate any threat to the north. We have strength, we have spirit, we fully understand the mission, and the justice of our path is with us. On this evening, we are all together-with the families’ pain, with the memory, and with the longing."