Memorial Day events for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror will continue this morning at 08:30 with the reading of the names of the fallen at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl.

At 11:00, a two-minute siren will sound nationwide, followed immediately by official memorial ceremonies at military cemeteries across Israel. At 13:00, the state memorial ceremony for victims of terror will take place at the memorial plaza on Mount Herzl.

In the evening at 19:45, the traditional torch-lighting ceremony will be held at Mount Herzl, closing the Memorial Day events and opening the celebrations of Israel’s 78th Israeli Independence Day.