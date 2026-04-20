A senior official in US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace," who is familiar with the details of the contacts between Board of Peace Director-General Nickolay Mladenov and Hamas, said that the terrorist organization is setting a series of conditions in exchange for disarming. The statements were published by Ynet.

“The negotiations continue to drag on. The chances that Hamas will agree to disarm are 50-50. The United States will only agree to a real and complete deal, and after a week of negotiations we are more or less in the same place," said the official.