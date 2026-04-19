The IDF Spokespersons Unit stated Sunday afternoon that, following an IDF operational and intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that a Hezbollah terrorist cell opened fire toward UNIFIL forces yesterday (Saturday) while they attempted to clear unexploded ordnance in the Al-Ghandouriyah area in southern Lebanon.

As a result of the fire, one UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed, and three additional UNIFIL personnel were injured, two of them severely.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to exploit the ceasefire to carry out terror activities, while endangering and harming international forces and personnel in Lebanon," the military stated.