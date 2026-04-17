The Home Front Command announced that, in accordance with a situation assessment, the defense policy was updated starting at 4:00 PM today, so that the entire country has moved to a full activity level and without restrictions, except for the northern border, where the gathering limit of up to 1,000 people will apply until tomorrow at 8:00 PM.

The gathering limit will be lifted after this time. "The Home Front Command continues to conduct an ongoing situation assessment. Should there be any changes in the defense policy, the public will be informed," it said.