Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen. Minister Sa'ar updated his Dutch counterpart on Israel's decision to hold direct negotiations with Lebanon and on the meeting that took place on Tuesday in Washington.

"Despite all the difficulties and problems arising from the situation in Lebanon, which is effectively under Iranian occupation through Hezbollah - this is an important move that has not occurred in more than 40 years. Removing the Hezbollah threat to Israel's security and to Lebanon's sovereignty will pave the way for peace and normalization," said Sa'ar.