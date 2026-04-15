IDF soldiers of the 8th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continue conducting targeted ground operations to strengthen the forward defense area in southern Lebanon and protect Israel’s northern civilians.

During these operations, IDF soldiers located a launcher directed toward northern Israel alongside anti-tank missiles and additional weapons, used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. Among the weapons located were: technological equipment, personal weapons, explosive devices, grenades, and ammunition.

Furthermore, over the past few days, IDF soldiers of the 91st Division, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, struck Hezbollah terrorists and military infrastructure, including a command center in which there was a terrorist.