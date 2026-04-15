IDF troops operating on Tuesday in the Southern Command identified armed Hamas terrorists in a truck in the central Gaza Strip. The terrorists were advancing terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip in an immediate time frame, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Following the identification, the troops struck the armed terrorists in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," said the IDF.