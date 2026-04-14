Events marking Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day will continue today. At 10:00 a.m., a two-minute siren will sound across Israel.

Immediately afterward, central memorial ceremonies will begin in educational institutions, local authorities, and public institutions. The Home Front Command stated that in the event of a real alert, a rising and falling siren will be heard, and notifications will also be available via the Home Front Command app.

At 10:02 a.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Memorial at Yad Vashem, attended by the President, Prime Minister, and senior officials. At 11:00 a.m., the “Every Person Has a Name" ceremony, reading the names of Holocaust victims, will be held at the Knesset and at Yad Vashem. At 1:00 p.m., a state memorial ceremony will be held at the “Yizkor" Hall at Yad Vashem. At 8:00 p.m., the day’s events will conclude with a ceremony at Lohamei HaGeta'ot, held without an audience.