Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's wife, Begoña Gómez, was charged on Monday with corruption after a two-year criminal investigation, according to a court ruling.

Gómez is accused of using her relationship to advance her private career through a position at Madrid's Complutense University. She is also accused of using public resources to advance private interests. She has been charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds. The courts will decide whether she will stand trial.