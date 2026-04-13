A satellite image published by The New York Times reportedly shows extensive damage to the “Eagle 44" base in southern Iran, not far from the Strait of Hormuz. The base had previously been reported as a potential site for SU-35 aircraft expected to arrive from Russia.

According to the images, damage was caused to exit tunnels from underground aircraft hangars, which is believed to have left planes inside unable to take off. Access to the runways also appears to have been disabled, with mounds of earth visible on the strips, possibly intended to prevent enemy aircraft from landing at the base.