Lebanon’s Minister of Culture, Ghassan Salameh, addressed the upcoming negotiations between Israel and Lebanon set to open tomorrow in the United States, clarifying that they will take place at the ambassadorial level only. According to him, the meeting is not defined as negotiations but rather as “a session of discussions or talks dealing with issues of a logistical nature."

In an interview with the Lebanese channel “Al-Jadeed," Salameh added that the only issue Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Mouwad, is authorized to address is an attempt to achieve a ceasefire. He stated, “If we achieve a ceasefire, that is a good thing, and if we do not, the ambassador cannot cross this red line."