National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir welcomed the appointment of Roman Gofman as the next Director of the Mossad.

“I know Major General Roman Gofman well from his role as Military Secretary to the Prime Minister. He is a sharp, highly professional, and multi-talented individual with strategic thinking and exceptional execution skills. Since October 7, we have spent hundreds of hours together in the closed rooms of decision-makers - and there I saw up close his determination, sensitivity, and professionalism in every step. Roman brings with him a rare combination of composure, responsibility, and a deep understanding of Israel’s security challenges."

Roman immigrated to Israel, fought for the country, and was even wounded on October 7. When you look at him, you see true Zionism, deep commitment, and a great love for the State of Israel. In recent months, I have repeatedly been exposed to his quiet yet significant work for the security of the state and the people of Israel. I am confident that he will fulfill his role as Director of the Mossad in the best possible way. Wishing you great success, Roman - the entire people of Israel stand behind you," said Ben Gvir.