Ilan Fiorentino z"l, who served as the civilian security coordinator (Ravshatz) of Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the October 7, 2023 massacre, was laid to rest on Friday in his kibbutz.

Fiorentino was married to Sharon, and the couple had three daughters: Noam, Libi, and Doron. He is also survived by his parents and five siblings: Keren, Sheham, Gil-li, Oded, and Yifat.

Public figure Pinchas Wallerstein, who has been assisting in the rehabilitation of the kibbutz since the massacre, wrote: “It is hard to ignore the incredible connection that so strongly represents the rebirth of our nation between Ro’i Rothberg z"l, the Ravshatz of Nahal Oz who fell to attackers in 1956 and Ilan Fiorentino; for me they shape the rebirth of the People of Israel in their land."