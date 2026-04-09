In accordance with the situational assessment and following the launches from Lebanese territory since this morning, additional areas across the State of Israel may come under fire in the coming hours.

The IDF emphasizes that, at this stage, the public should remain vigilant, alert, and act responsibly, while continuing to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions.

The IDF added that should there be any changes in the situational assessment, the public will be updated accordingly.

The military noted that it is prepared to operate both defensively and offensively.