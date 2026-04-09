Former US Vice President Mike Pence, a critic of President Donald Trump since ending his term in 2021, praised the President's decision to go to war with Iran in an interview with Fox News on Thursday,

"This war started 47 years ago. Iran has been waging war on America and our most cherished ally, Israel, during those five decades. I give President Trump all the credit in the world for pulling the trigger last year, with Operation Midnight Hammer, going directly at their nuclear facilities, and then making the decision to unleash our armed forces, finally directly against the mullahs in Tehran," Pence said.

He added that "at the end of the day, we've gotta finish the job."