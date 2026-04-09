Yesterday (Wednesday), IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area of Tayasir, following a report of an incident between Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included hurling rocks. As a result, an Israeli and a Palestinian civilian were injured and evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

From initial inquiry, it emerged that an off-duty soldier fired toward a Palestinian after he threw stones at the Israeli civilians, injuring an Israeli civilian.

The incident is under review, and the details have been transferred to the relevant authorities for further examination.