French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Wednesday with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, as well as with US President Donald Trump, and told their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one.0

He expressed his hope that the ceasefire will be fully respected by each of the belligerents, across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon. "This is a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting," Macron stated.

"It must open the way to comprehensive negotiations capable of ensuring security for all in the Middle East. Any agreement will have to address the concerns raised by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its regional policy and its actions obstructing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. This is how a strong and lasting peace can be built, with the support of all those who are able to contribute to it. France will play its full part, in close coordination with its partners in the Middle East."

He noted that he also discussed this with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Iraq.