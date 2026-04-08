US Vice President JD Vance said that a lot of what he called "bad-faith negotiating and bad-faith propaganda" stems from a "legitimate misunderstanding."

According to Vance, "The Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise; we never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said that the ceasefire was going to be focused on Iran and America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states.

He claimed that the Israelis have "offered to check themselves in Lebanon because they want to make sure that our negotiations are successful. That's not because that's part of the ceasefire, I think that's the Israelis trying to set us up for success."

He added that "if Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart, in a conflict where they were getting hammered, over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them and which the US never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's their choice."