In light of changes to defensive policy and updated instructions from the Israel Home Front Command, holy sites in Jerusalem will reopen to visitors and for prayer starting tomorrow morning.

Jerusalem District Commander Avshalom Peled has ordered an increased operational deployment, under which hundreds of police officers, Border Police personnel, and volunteers will be deployed across the city, along main roads, in the Old City, and at holy sites, in order to ensure safe access and maintain freedom of worship and public order.

The Israel Police is calling on the public to exercise patience, follow officers’ instructions, remain alert for suspicious objects, and report any concerns to the emergency hotline (100).