After more than a month of a complex security reality, and following the declaration of a ceasefire, the education system in Jerusalem will fully resume operations starting tomorrow (Thursday, April 9), with approval from the Israel Home Front Command and the Israeli Ministry of Education.

Classes will begin at 08:00 in all educational institutions across the city, including daycare centers.

Afternoon programs will operate as usual; however, meals will not be provided tomorrow. Regarding meals in daycare centers, parents are advised to check directly with the operating networks. Transportation services for comprehensive special education frameworks will continue as usual, while in other educational settings, students will be required to arrange their own transportation.