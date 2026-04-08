Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the claim by Israel and the US that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon.

"The Iran-U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose, ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both," Araghchi wrote on X, together with a picture of a post by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which he claimed that the ceasefire includes Lebanon.

"The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments," he added.