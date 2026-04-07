Following a situational assessment, and as part of preparations for the possible expiration of the US ultimatum, there may be an increase in fire toward the territory of the State of Israel in the coming hours, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The IDF emphasizes that, at this stage, the public should remain vigilant, alert, and act responsibly, while continuing to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions, which are updated from time to time.

Should there be any changes in the situational assessment, the public will be updated accordingly. The IDF stressed that it is prepared to operate both defensively and offensively.