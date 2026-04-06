Police from the Judea and Samaria District stopped a vehicle on Route 443 after it fled inspection at the Maccabim checkpoint, driving recklessly and ignoring officers’ instructions.

Nine undocumented individuals were found in the car, six of whom were crammed into the trunk.

The driver, an Israeli woman in her 30s from Tel Aviv, was arrested along with the suspects. The three others were seated in the back. All suspects, residents of the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories without entry permits, were taken for questioning at the police station in Modi'in Illit, on suspicion of serious traffic offenses and endangering road users.