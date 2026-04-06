Fire and Rescue Services updated that efforts to rescue the four missing persons at the impact site in Haifa are ongoing. Due to the complexity of the incident and concerns over the stability of the building, the "Lehava" unit - the national unit for special rescues - is operating at the scene to assist in the rescue and search operations.

At the same time, teams continue to work on fully extinguishing several fire hotspots, dispersing smoke, and disconnecting energy sources. Enhanced teams from the Israel Electric Corporation and heavy cranes are also operating at the site.