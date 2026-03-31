Former Prime Minister and chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on the war.

"The only thing Netanyahu has changed is not the Middle East - it’s Israeli society. He has dismantled us from within. The night before last, a coalition of corrupt officials and draft-dodgers tried to steal 800 million shekels from Israeli citizens and transfer the money to yet more corrupt figures and more draft-dodgers. We stopped them at the very last moment," said Lapid.