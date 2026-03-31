Over the past day, the IDF completed its review of the incident yesterday (Monday), in which it was reported that UNIFIL troops were injured by the explosion of an explosive device in the Bani Haiyyan area in southern Lebanon. A comprehensive operational examination indicates that no explosive device was placed in the area by IDF troops, and that no IDF troops were present in the area at all.

"The IDF is operating against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and not against UNIFIL, the Lebanese Armed Forces, or Lebanese civilians. The IDF calls on UNIFIL to avoid presence in combat zones where the IDF has issued warnings to the civilian population to evacuate for their safety," the military stated.