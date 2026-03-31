Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet on Tuesday that Israel is forging alliances with Arab countries that are discussing coordinated military action alongside the Jewish state.

Speaking at the meeting, Netanyahu criticized European leaders for what he described as “weakness and hesitation," noting that many privately acknowledge the threat from Iran but are reluctant to take public action.

"The symbol of weakness among European leaders is that they tell me in private conversations that they understand the threat, but they fear to speak out or act against Iran," Netanyahu said. "We know, and we are not afraid - we act. This has led to a shift in the strategic balance. We are forming alliances that once seemed unimaginable."