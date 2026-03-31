In a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police, two Israeli citizens from the Negev were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling and distribution of weapons.

Among those detained: Maher Abu al-Duba, born in 1998, a resident of the al-Asam area, as well as another suspect from Bir Hadaj.

The investigation of Maher Abu al-Duba by the Shin Bet and the Southern District Police’s counterterrorism unit found evidence of his involvement in weapons offenses. Today (Tuesday), an indictment was filed against him at the Be’er Sheva District Court by the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office. The second suspect was also arrested and questioned; in the absence of a relevant criminal alternative, and due to the risk posed by his activities, the Defense Minister signed an administrative detention order against him.