Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound sorrow over the deaths of four Nahal reconnaissance soldiers: Captain Noam Madmoni, Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, and Staff Sergeant Gilad Harel.

“The heart of the entire nation mourns," Netanyahu said, adding that he and his wife, together with the citizens of Israel, extend their condolences to the families and pray for the recovery of the wounded. He also emphasized that the soldiers fell after fighting “with courage and selfless devotion against the terrorist organization Hezbollah," and affirmed that Israel will continue to act decisively to ensure the security of northern communities and all citizens of the country.