Weather forecast for the first days of Pesach (Passover):
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to clear, slightly warmer; light drizzle possible in the north.
Wednesday, Passover eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer; occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms; flood risk in eastern and southern streams.
Thursday, Passover: Partly to mostly cloudy with local rain and isolated storms; slight flood risk; temperatures above average.
Saturday, Chol Hamoed: Partly cloudy, cooler; possible local rain in the north.