Weather forecast for the first days of Pesach (Passover):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to clear, slightly warmer; light drizzle possible in the north.

Wednesday, Passover eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer; occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms; flood risk in eastern and southern streams.

Thursday, Passover: Partly to mostly cloudy with local rain and isolated storms; slight flood risk; temperatures above average.

Saturday, Chol Hamoed: Partly cloudy, cooler; possible local rain in the north.