The IDF spokesperson reported that forces from the 7th and Golani brigades have been active in southern Lebanon for several weeks. He added that in the past 24 hours, dozens of militants were neutralized while attempting ambushes in the area.

“One of the militants was identified armed with an RPG, preparing to fire at our forces, and was neutralized before he could carry out the attack," the IDF spokesperson said. “In addition, the forces arrested a Hezbollah militant while he was observing IDF positions. He has been transferred for further investigation."