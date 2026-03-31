Four IDF soldiers fell in battle in southern Lebanon. The names of three of them have been cleared for publication:

- Captain Noam Madmoni, aged 22, from Sderot, a team commander in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

- Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, aged 21, from Lehavim, a soldier in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

- Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, aged 21, from Bat Yam, a soldier in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The name of the fourth fallen soldier yet to be cleared for publication.