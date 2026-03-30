Earlier today (Monday), the IDF conducted a strike in Beirut and eliminated Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, Earlier today (Monday), the IDF conducted a strike in Beirut and eliminated Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, Deputy Commander of Unit 1800, along with the unit’s Operations Officer.

Unit 1800 is responsible for coordinating between the Hezbollah terrorist organization and Palestinian terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Judea and Samaria.

As part of his role, Rakin served as a key liaison between the Hezbollah terrorist organization and Palestinian terrorist organizations, and oversaw the transfer of terrorists from these organizations to engage in combat against IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

Alongside Rakin, the Operations Officer of Unit 1800 and an additional terrorist operative in the unit were also eliminated.