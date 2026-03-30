In the past 24 hours (until 7 pm Monday): MDA teams provided medical treatment to 26 people, including 2 in mild condition from smoke inhalation, 12 who were lightly injured on the way to shelters, and 12 suffering from anxiety.

Since the beginning of Operation “Roaring Lion": MDA teams have provided medical treatment to 2,050 people, including 1,629 with physical injuries and 421 suffering from anxiety symptoms.

504 of the physically injured were injured by missile fire, including:

19 fatalities, including 18 pronounced dead at the scene and 1 who died of their injuries in hospital

20 in serious condition

34 in moderate condition

431 in mild condition

1,122 were injured on the way to shelters, and 3 were killed; 22 of them were injured in road accidents after pulling over to the side of the road during the siren.