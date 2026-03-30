Police bomb disposal experts from the Judea and Samaria District were called overnight to an apartment in Ma’ale Adumim, after a civilian brought several weapons items into his home that he had found in an open area, believing they were old and not dangerous.

Police forces evacuated nearby buildings, while bomb disposal units worked to neutralize the items and remove the threat. The investigation revealed that the civilian had collected the items in an attempt to keep them away from passersby, but in doing so created a real danger to his own life and to those around him.