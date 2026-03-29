US Ambassador Mike Huckabee criticized the police's decision not to allow the Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and 3 other priests from entering the Church Holy Sepulcher to offer a blessing on Palm Sunday, noting that while all Holy sites in the Old City are closed due to safety concerns for mass gatherings including the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulcher and Al Aqsa Mosque, the action is "an unfortunate overreach already having major repercussions around the world. Home Front Command Guidelines restrict any gatherings to 50 people or less. The 4 representatives of the Catholic Church were well below that restriction."

He added, "Statements from the Gov't of Israel indicate the action to prohibit Cardinal Pizzaballa entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher were for safety reasons, but churches, synagogues, and mosques throughout Jerusalem have met with the restrictions of 50 or less. For the Patriarch to be barred from entry to the Church on Palm Sunday for a private ceremony is difficult to understand or justify. Israel has indicated it will work with the Patriarch to accommodate a safe means of carrying out Holy Week activities."