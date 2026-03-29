Overnight, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Beirut and additional areas across Lebanon.

During the strikes, the IDF identified a loaded and ready-to-launch launcher in the Beqaa area and dismantled it.

Additionally, weapons storage facilities and operational structures used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terror activities against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians were struck across Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which chose to join in on the attacks against Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," the military stated.