The IDF spokesperson in Persian, Lt. Col. (res.) Kamal Panahasi, issued an evacuation warning to residents in the Arak region ahead of upcoming air force strikes:

"Urgent warning for those located northwest of the city of Arak and in the Khir Abad industrial area of Arak - in the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area, as it has in recent days across Iran, targeting military infrastructure of the Iranian regime. Dear civilians, for your safety and security, we ask you to evacuate immediately. Your presence in these areas endangers your lives."