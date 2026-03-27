The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF and Navy Intelligence, struck Iran’s primary facility for the production of missiles and sea mines, operated by the Iranian terror regime and located in the city of Yazd.

The site was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise platforms, submarines, and helicopters toward both mobile and stationary maritime targets.

This is the site in which the Iranian Navy develops the majority of their missiles and sea mines.

"This strike adds to a series of eliminations of the senior leadership of the IRGC Navy and constitutes a significant blow to the production capabilities of naval forces. The IDF continues to operate against the regime’s military industries in order to degrade the production capabilities it has built over many years," the military said.