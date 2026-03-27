In strikes carried out throughout Tehran, the IDF targeted sites and infrastructures that were used by the Iranian terror regime to produce weapons, primarily ballistic missiles.

In western Iran, the Israeli Air Force acting on IDF intelligence struck various targets related to the Iranian terror regime’s firepower arrays. Among the targets that were struck were missile launchers and missile storage sites, which posed a threat to the State of Israel.

"The IDF continues to operate relentlessly against the regime’s ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scope of fire directed at Israeli civilians," the military stated.