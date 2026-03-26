The IDF reported that earlier today (Thursday), Israeli security forces were dispatched to the area of Harmala, following a report of a confrontation between Israeli civilians and Palestinians.

Overnight, an illegal outpost was established on private Palestinian property, which was immediately evacuated earlier today. Later, it was illegally reestablished.

During the confrontation, an Israeli civilian shot toward a gathering in the area. As a result of the shooting, an eastern Jerusalem civilian was killed, and three others were injured. The Israel Police have opened an investigation regarding the incident.

Upon the forces' arrival, they worked to disperse the confrontation, and evacuated the injured individuals to receive medical treatment.