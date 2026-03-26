President Donald Trump announced that he will delay his deadline for striking Iranian energy facilities following a request by the Iranian government.

"As per Iranian government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the President wrote.